ATF raids Mitchell Roofing & Siding

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person has been taken into custody following a federal search warrant executed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms at Mitchell Roofing & Siding on Thursday afternoon, according to KORN News Radio.

Several local and state law enforcement agencies helped in carrying out a search warrant at Mitchell Roofing & Siding.

ATF’s Ashlee Sherill confirmed one person was taken into custody but did not name the individual. Sherill stated the warrants are sealed and could not provide further comment about the exact nature of the operation at this time.

Multiple items were loaded into an enclosed trailer.

This is a developing story.

Information is provided by KORN News Radio.

