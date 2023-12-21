Yet more mild weather in the forecast.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few morning clouds will give way to sunny skies the rest of the day today. Highs be in the 50s, with some spots closer to 60°. Mild air sticks around Friday with similar temperatures and sunny skies.

Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of a storm system moving into the area. Highs will be a bit cooler, but remain above normal with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Over the past few days, models have continued to bring snow showers to western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. The latest trend from this morning’s data shows a shift to the storm track south and east. If this holds true, it would keep much of the snowfall away from KOTA Territory.

Still, there will be a chance of snow showers Saturday night into Sunday, Christmas Eve. Gusty winds will be likely Sunday, as well.

Temperatures will warm up next week as high pressure builds in from the west.

