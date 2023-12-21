USD women knock off Bradley

Coyotes earn 68-47
By Vic Quick
Dec. 21, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The University of South Dakota women’s basketball team defeated Bradley 68-47 Wednesday night. The game was tied early in the 4th quarter but the Coyotes turned things outscoring the Braves 25-6 in the final quarter. Grace Larkins led South Dakota with 20 points. Rapid City freshman Olivia Kieffer chipped in with 6 points. The Lady Coyotes are now 10-3 on the season and will next play Friday December 29th when they open up conference play by hosting North Dakota State.

