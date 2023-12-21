Showered with Hope: giving free showers to those in need

Most people don’t have to think about where they’ll get their next shower. But for a homeless person, it’s a question they have to ask themselves daily.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
One man in Rapid City is looking to make the answer to that question easier with his mobile shower trailer.

Many may already know Ted Hayward for the work he does in the community organizing dinners for homeless people, but he wanted to do something else. Hayward’s mobile shower trailer is simple in concept. It holds two rooms with a shower, free of charge to the user.

Since the trailer is mobile, Hayward can take it anywhere it’s needed.

”The importance of a shower really is health-wise. If your feet aren’t clean, then that affects your health all the way through your body so making sure your feet are clean is one thing. Self-esteem, just basic self-esteem. If you’re trying to go for a job and there are people living in their cars, they’re looking for jobs, but they don’t have the hygiene for it, so they get passed over,” said Ted Hayward, owner of Showered with Hope.

Those looking to help keep the shower flowing can donate to Hayward’s trailer. He says he’s looking for towels and volunteers to help run these showers through the winter season.

You can find where the mobile shower is parked by checking its page Showered with Hope.

