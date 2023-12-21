Major exhibit showcases South Dakota artists

The Dahl Arts Center is hosting the South Dakota Governor's 10th Biennial Art Exhibit tour, aiming to encourage and recognize South Dakota artists.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota, traditionally renowned for its cattle and ranching industries, is increasingly gaining recognition for its art scene.

The Dahl Arts Center is hosting the South Dakota Governor’s 10th Biennial Art Exhibit tour, aiming to encourage and recognize South Dakota artists. The exhibit showcases more than 70 works from 69 South Dakota artists. It is organized by the University of South Dakota, Rapid City Arts Council, Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science, and the South Dakota Art Museum, and highlights artists from across the state’s major cities, showcasing diverse artistic talents.

Artist Becky Grismer wooden sculpture at the South Dakota's Governor's 10th Biennial Art Exhibit
Artist Becky Grismer wooden sculpture at the South Dakota's Governor's 10th Biennial Art Exhibit(KOTA/KEVN)

“The people that really push for this are the South Dakota Arts Council as they fund it. They work with all the institutions to find a common ground and a common curation, and we all vote on the works as a group of curators,” said Rapid City Arts Council Gallery Director Noah Geiger.

The exhibit is currently at the Dahl and will remain there until March 30.

