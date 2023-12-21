Lawrence County voters nix proposed quarry plan

Spearfish residents decide against quarry, bringing a mix of emotions among locals and disappointment for North Star Construction owner Matt Polich.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, a special election was held on the possibility of a quarry near Spearfish, with the majority of voters opting to scuttle the plan.

The quarry area that was in question is about 10 miles from the Wyoming state line. It would have supplied a local Spearfish business with limestone, but after the vote came back with a resounding no, the owner of North Star Construction was disappointed.

“I’d be lying if I said that were not really disappointed with the outcome. The last nine months, we’ve put in a lot of work, went to a lot of meetings, we met all the requirements, all the ordinances. We made a lot of sacrifices and compromises to benefit the community and were very disappointed that it came down to a public vote, and were very disappointed with the outcome,” said Matt Polich

Residents of the area that were against the quarry are not only happy with the outcome, but they’re also happy their concerns were heard by the public.

“People’s voices were heard. I’m glad everybody came out and voted. It doesn’t matter which way you went. I’m glad they did their civil duty to vote and put your vote in whichever box. I personally don’t really think it should’ve went this far. It is what it is,” said resident Neal Bowman.

“We’re very pleased with the results. We just hope we don’t have to do this again, but we are prepared to do it again, and we know ways to improve our efforts,” said resident Naomi Merchant.

“I feel very pleased with the vote. It did not give us any pleasure to have to do this. We had gone to the planning and zoning committee meetings and to the commissioners with the hope that they would listen to us and maybe slow down their decisions or table their decision, and study the situation,” said resident Kristen Wing.

While Polich is disappointed by the vote, he says he will continue to search for a good area to mine limestone in the future.

