Idaho man identified as victim of crash near Wall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Lewiston, ID man died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 near Wall.

Crash reports indicate a 2018 Honda Odyssey driven by Ashley Renae Hubregtse, 39, from Summerset, SD, was traveling eastbound on I-90 in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 111. Kyle Jamison Jones, 34, from Lewiston, ID, was traveling the wrong way, heading westbound on I-90 in the eastbound lanes, in a 2018 Toyota Corolla.

The vehicles collided head-on and Jones died at the scene.

Hubregtse had life-threatening injuries and her passenger, Dana Blanche Garry-Reiprich, also from Summerset, had serious non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

All three were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol and drug use is under investigation.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

