Homelessness on the rise nationally and in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In a recent study by the Department of Housing and Urban Development they observed a 12% increase in homelessness when comparing this January to last year.

The increase comes in contrast with an overall decrease in South Dakota. However, Rapid City seems to be following the national trend with a 9% increase over last year. The reason is likely because of the way the homeless are counted. Point-in-time surveys or PITs determine the homelessness rate and only organizations with federal funding report their numbers.

“All of our projects that are using federal funding are required to participate, that’s kind of the great irony,” said Joseph Tielke, the Continuum of Care Administrator for South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium. “The ones that participate in our shared database where we have information on the poll, those are the ones required to participate. So, it’s almost a campaigning from us to get more partners to come along with us on this effort.”

Tielke says limiting the count to organizations getting federal funding could be why the statewide numbers are down. He’s asking organizations across the state to join federal programs and share their numbers with the South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium.

A local homeless advocate says there are still a few needs that haven’t been met because of the increase in the Rapid City area.

“The number is high and I feel it’s gonna get higher here. I don’t know we have some people saying the numbers are down, we don’t see it,” said Ted Hayward, an advocate for the homeless in Rapid City.

Hayward says issues like homelessness need community involvement to solve and he is trying to do his part. He hosts weekly feeds for those in need and recently opened a mobile shower.

