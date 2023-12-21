A few more mild days ahead before snow chances arrive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild again overnight around the hills with lows in the 30s. Those on the plains will drop into the 20s by sunrise. Skies are partly cloudy overnight.

A few morning clouds will give way to sunny skies the rest of the day. Highs Thursday will be in the 50s for many, with some spots closer to 60°. Mild air sticks around Friday with similar temperatures and sunny skies.

Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of a storm system moving into the area. Highs will be a bit cooler, but remain above normal with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Over the past few days, models have continued to bring snow showers to western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. The latest trend from this morning’s data shows a shift to the storm track south and east. If this holds true, it would keep much of the snowfall away from KOTA Territory.

This is why it is important to focus on the model trends, rather than focus on one model individually. We will continue to closely monitor tonight’s data and what comes out Thursday morning.

Temperatures next week will greatly depend on if we get snow or not.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.