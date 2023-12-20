UPDATE: Lazy “U” Motel installs water heater after tenant complaints

The water heater at the Lazy U Motel on Mount Rushmore Road broke about two weeks ago leaving renters with no hot water
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As of 7:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, Lazy U Motel installed a new water heater, according to the general manager.

Original Story:

The water heater at the Lazy U Motel on Mount Rushmore Road broke about two weeks ago leaving renters with no hot water.

“Some people like me are out in dirt and cold weather all day and you know that’s all they look forward to after building the roads that everybody drives on for 20+ hours a day they really enjoy that hot water,” said Joel Reynolds a renter staying at Lazy “U” Motel.

The owner of the Lazy U says the heater has been replaced and is almost ready to hook up but he is waiting on a technician to finish the installation. He says he is doing everything he can to make the lack of hot water less inconvenient.

“We also give them some credit to lower their rent a little bit so because we know no hot water in the winter time is not bearable we understand that,” said Fengme Izou, the motel owner.

We asked what that credit came out to and Izou said it’s $20 for single tenants and $30 for more than one. Izou says this is a fair exchange for the lack of hot water.

“Yeah because our rate is already low, I don’t know how much credit they would be satisfied with but to our end, I feel yes it’s fair,” said Izou

Some renters disagree, people we spoke with say the credit isn’t enough. Reynolds says this amount is insulting when he considers the cost of finding a shower elsewhere.

“I think it’s kind of a joke because $20 for not having hot water like that, I don’t know, you’d think he would just refund it or do something more than $20. Like you know what I mean you don’t pay multiple hundreds of dollars a week for a place and not expect hot water for $20 (in return),” said Izou.

Renters have been without hot water since December 9th and were told the water heater would be installed last weekend, leaving them to wonder when the job will be done. Izou told us the water heater is scheduled to be up and running by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Deadwood vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Driver killed in head-on crash north of Sturgis
Anamosa Street extension completed allowing thousands of people easier access to East side.
Anamosa Street extension opens connecting thousands of people across the area
UPDATE: Highway 79 is now open
South Dakota state, citizens to receive funds from Google settlement

Latest News

Music teacher Albert Her Many Horses is shocked to learn that he is the recipient of South...
Mission music teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
Rapid City man charged with second-degree gets status hearing pushed back, trial set for...
Second-degree murder suspect trial date set for September 2024
Plumbers say the bones, grease and other food scraps left on your plate can easily clog drains...
Keeping your drains free of oil and grease can save you money
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
Be kind to your pipes