UPDATE: Lazy “U” Motel installs water heater after tenant complaints

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As of 7:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, Lazy U Motel installed a new water heater, according to the general manager.

Original Story:

The water heater at the Lazy U Motel on Mount Rushmore Road broke about two weeks ago leaving renters with no hot water.

“Some people like me are out in dirt and cold weather all day and you know that’s all they look forward to after building the roads that everybody drives on for 20+ hours a day they really enjoy that hot water,” said Joel Reynolds a renter staying at Lazy “U” Motel.

The owner of the Lazy U says the heater has been replaced and is almost ready to hook up but he is waiting on a technician to finish the installation. He says he is doing everything he can to make the lack of hot water less inconvenient.

“We also give them some credit to lower their rent a little bit so because we know no hot water in the winter time is not bearable we understand that,” said Fengme Izou, the motel owner.

We asked what that credit came out to and Izou said it’s $20 for single tenants and $30 for more than one. Izou says this is a fair exchange for the lack of hot water.

“Yeah because our rate is already low, I don’t know how much credit they would be satisfied with but to our end, I feel yes it’s fair,” said Izou

Some renters disagree, people we spoke with say the credit isn’t enough. Reynolds says this amount is insulting when he considers the cost of finding a shower elsewhere.

“I think it’s kind of a joke because $20 for not having hot water like that, I don’t know, you’d think he would just refund it or do something more than $20. Like you know what I mean you don’t pay multiple hundreds of dollars a week for a place and not expect hot water for $20 (in return),” said Izou.

Renters have been without hot water since December 9th and were told the water heater would be installed last weekend, leaving them to wonder when the job will be done. Izou told us the water heater is scheduled to be up and running by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.