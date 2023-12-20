Second-degree murder suspect trial date set for September 2024

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man charged with second-degree murder along Highway 16 back in July had his trial date scheduled for September Tuesday morning.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office report, Caesar Angelo Duran, 22 allegedly stabbed Tyler LaForge, 19 after an altercation while driving with two other passengers.

The group of men called 9-1-1 and rushed to the hospital where LaForge later died from his injuries.

Early Tuesday morning, Judge Robert Gusinsky postponed a status hearing until February 27 in order to give the prosecution time to receive additional information regarding this case.

However, Gusinsky did set a pre-trial date for July 23, 2024 with trial set to start September 9, 2024.

