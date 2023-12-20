New Jersey man accused of scamming $100k from woman denied bond

By Adrian Carbajal
Dec. 19, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A New Jersey man accused of scamming a Pennington County senior citizen out of more than $100,000 was denied bond Tuesday morning.

31-year-old Abdul Waheed Mohammed pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft in November of this year. Judge Robert Gusinsky denied Mohammed bond due to him not having any ties to the Rapid City area, along with considering him to be a flight risk.

Mohammed is not a U.S. citizen, does not have a passport and is currently seeking asylum in the United States. The next hearing has been set for January 23, 2024.

