Mission music teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MISSION, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd County Middle School’s Albert “Bobber” Her Many Horses, the music and Lakota language teachers surprised on Wednesday morning, Dec. 20, with a national Milken Educator Award. This award included a $25,000 cash prize to be used however he chooses. Bestowed by the Milken Family Foundation, the Award presentation is part of a nationwide tour that honors exceptional educators for excellence and innovation in education.

This year, only Her Many Horses from South Dakota has been selected as a recipient.

Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President, Dr. Jane Foley, along with South Dakota Secretary of Education, Dr. Joseph Graves, presented the award to Her Many Horses in the presence of cheering students, colleagues, dignitaries, and media.

“Albert Her Many Horses shares a perspective and personal experience with the young hearts and minds he is molding within the very community that shaped him,” said Dr. Foley, who is a 1994 Milken Educator from Indiana. “Albert’s unique insight and deep understanding of the needs of his students, school, and community make him an excellent leader and mentor. He has an unwavering enthusiasm for the arts, contributes to all facets of education at Todd County Middle School, and nurtures relationships with students and families that they will remember for years to come. We welcome Albert to our national Milken Educator Network and look forward to the positive contributions he will bring.”

Her Many Horses is an exceptional leader, both in and out of Todd County Middle School’s classroom. He teaches band, chorus, general music, and Lakota language classes.

“Congratulations to Bobber Her Many Horses on receiving the Milken Educator Award,” said U.S. Senator Mike Rounds, who also shared in today’s celebration. “Bobber is a leader in the community of Mission and has had a significant impact on the students at Todd County Middle School. He is not only a role model to his students but for teachers across the state and country as well. This well-deserved award is a testament to Bobber’s hard work, both in and out of the classroom.”

