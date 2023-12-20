Mild through Saturday, then snow is possible Christmas Eve

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild tonight for many around the Black Hills with lows in the 30s. For those out on the plains, temperatures likely drop into the 20s with some spots in the teens.

Skies are partly cloudy on Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Mild temperatures continue for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 50s for many and some spots flirting with 60°. Saturday stays mild, but clouds will be increasing ahead of our upcoming storm system.

We are still tracking a storm system spinning off the west coast at the moment. This storm will slowly dive south through the week and finally start to move into the southwestern United States Thursday night into Friday. Once it moves over land, the weather models will be able to sample the storm system and give us a better idea on the track and intensity of the storm.

Snow showers will move into KOTA Territory Saturday night and continue for much of Christmas Eve. By Christmas morning, the storm system should be out of our region. The odds continue to increase on our chances for a white Christmas.

Be sure to pay close attention to the forecast over the next few days as we continue to gather information on the potential for snowfall. If you have any travel plans around Christmas Eve, you may be dealing with some impacts.

