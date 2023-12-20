HHS encourages Americans to get vaccinated now against respiratory illnesses

By Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell urged Americans on Tuesday to get prepared for a potential increase in reparatory illness cases.

“We’ve had a couple of bad seasons in a row. We’re not seeing anything this season yet that is alarming or concerning when it comes to what we’ve seen previously. However, they’re out there and people are being impacted by them,” said O’Connell.

The CDC is reporting that respiratory illness activity is increasing across the country but note that the peak for COVID-19, the flu and RSV cases is still yet to come

The agency is also warning healthcare providers about low vaccination rates against those viruses. Experts say vaccinations are the best way to be protected from getting severely sick.

“We continue to see vaccination as the number one way to keep your self protected. And we have a new COVID vaccine that was rolled out in September that we’re strongly encouraging everyone to take advantage of,” said O’Connell.

HHS also recommends ordering free covid tests. Up to eight tests can be ordered at covidtest.gov

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Highway 79 is now open
Anamosa Street extension completed allowing thousands of people easier access to East side.
Anamosa Street extension opens connecting thousands of people across the area
Driver killed in head-on crash north of Sturgis
Names released in Deadwood vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Man killed in head-on crash near Wall

Latest News

A man in Iowa drove to all 26 Pacheros locations in the state to win free burritos.
Man visits all 26 Mexican chain locations in his state in one day to win free burritos
New Jersey man accused of scamming $100k from Rapid City senior citizen denied bond
New Jersey man accused of scamming $100k from woman denied bond
Woyatan Lutheran Church has been trying to fill the gap in services left by the Hope Center...
How Woyatan Lutheran Church is helping the homeless population
Salvation Army of the Black Hills hosting food and toy giveaway for families in need during...
Salvation Army of the Black Hills helping prepare families for Christmas
FILE - Migrants wait to climb over concertina wire after they crossed the Rio Grande and...
Groups sue over new Texas law that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally