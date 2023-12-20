Anglers discover dead 16-ton sperm whale on beach

Officials said they were unable to determine the whale's cause of death. (SOURCE: WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A team of anglers in North Carolina got more than they expected last week when they discovered a dead 16-ton sperm whale stranded on the beach.

The anglers, which included two veterinarians, contacted officials with a North Carolina marine mammal stranding response network team.

Those officials also contacted large whale specialists to carry out a post-mortem exam of the whale.

The necropsy exam was not able to determine the cause of death of the whale.

Officials said they did learn the whale was a young male, and they were able to collect tissue for further testing.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Deadwood vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Driver killed in head-on crash north of Sturgis
Anamosa Street extension completed allowing thousands of people easier access to East side.
Anamosa Street extension opens connecting thousands of people across the area
UPDATE: Highway 79 is now open
South Dakota state, citizens to receive funds from Google settlement

Latest News

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
New subvariant causing 20% of new COVID-19 cases, CDC says
President Joe Biden speaks with Rashawn Spivey, CEO of Hero Plumbing, LLC as he visits Hero...
Biden highlights Black-owned businesses, touts economic progress in Milwaukee visit
The Good Side: Bright Lights that Spell Kindness
The Good Side: Bright Lights that Spell Kindness
The Good Side: Bright Lights that Spell Kindness