Stolen car ends in police chase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City police officer spotted a stolen Ford SUV on Curtis Street Monday afternoon and the chase was on.

The chase ended at Founders Park when the driver and a passenger bailed out of the car.

After a short foot chase, the driver was caught. Charges are pending on the driver.

The car was reported stolen on the east side of Rapid City this morning.

“During the course of the pursuit the vehicle was spiked several times, resulting in all four tires becoming deflated. At one point in the pursuit the stolen vehicle pulled into the parking lot here at Founders Park,” said Brendyn Medina, media and community relations, RCPD.

The incident is still under investigation, and we will update you with information if we get any.

