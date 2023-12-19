South Dakota state, citizens to receive funds from Google settlement

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Attorney General, Marty Jackley, announced that Google has agreed to pay $700 million to settle an antitrust lawsuit regarding anti-competitive conduct with Google Play Store.

The settlement money will be divided into two categories. First, individual South Dakota citizens will share in $630 million as compensation. Second, the Attorney General’s Office will receive almost $263,000 in attorney fees and other expenses as part of a $70 million agreement with the states, and the money will go into the Antitrust Division to address anti-competitive issues and behavior.

“This lawsuit was about how Google conducted an unlawful monopoly with the market Android app,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Not only is this a financial agreement, but it also requires to Google to make its business practices more pro-competitive.”

Individual payouts will be distributed directly to South Dakotans who will be contacted by the company. Eligible consumers will receive at least $2, according to the settlement, and may get additional payments based on their spending on the Play Store between Aug. 16, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2023. Consumers are supposed to be automatically notified about various options for how they can receive their cut of the money.

A settlement was reached on September 5, 2023, in a lawsuit involving Attorneys General from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands against Google.

See the lawsuit below.

