South Dakota Representative wants to codify sales tax rate

On Dec. 15, Representative Chris Karr from Sioux Falls introduced House Bill 101 which, if passed, would make that decrease permanent.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the 2023 legislative session South Dakota lawmakers lowered sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2%. However, that decrease is set to expire in 2027.

On Dec. 15, Representative Chris Karr from Sioux Falls introduced House Bill 1001 which, if passed, would make that decrease permanent. Karr says the budget surplus proves the reduced rate is working as intended.

“The dollars are there that’s the plain and simple of it. We’ve got surpluses, we’ve had surpluses, we have foreseeable surpluses. If you look at our tax collections even taking out 0.3% at the state level we still have surpluses,” said Representative Karr.

Karr has some ideas on what to do with that surplus, too. He says some of that money should go back to taxpayers.

“There’s a trend when you have excess dollars that folks come up with ideas on how to spend them and I’m saying let’s not spend them, let’s not expend those excess dollars, let’s give ‘em back and we have enough to do that responsibly,” said Representative Karr.

If passed, this bill would cement the sales tax rate until changed by a future piece of legislation.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in head-on crash near Wall
Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild the restaurant after its devastating loss.
UPDATE: Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild
UPDATE: Highway 79 is now open
More than 50 coats were distributed Saturday.
Lakota doctor makes sure kids are covered in warmth this winter
Elijah West was sentenced to life in prison
A 26 year old Pine Ridge man was sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Stacey Bissonette changed her plea from not guilty to guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Pine Ridge woman change of plea to guilty
Spikes were deployed resulting in all four tires of the Ford SVU coming to a stop in Founders...
Stolen car ends in police chase
Place of the sewer extension project at 143rd Avenue and Country Road.
New grant will allow for more housing development north of Rapid City
Anamosa Street extension completed allowing thousands of people easier access to East side.
Anamosa Street extension opens connecting thousands of people across the area
Tuesday
Mild weather continues all week