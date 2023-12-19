Pine Ridge woman change of plea to guilty

A Pine Ridge woman admits guilt in a manslaughter case and now faces up to 15 years in prison.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Pine Ridge woman charged with manslaughter changed her plea in federal court Monday.

Stacey Bissonette, 26, changed her plea to guilty on a voluntary manslaughter charge after previously pleading not guilty in July.

Bissonette admitted to killing Gary Little Hawk in the Calico Housing near the Pine Ridge Reservation in June of this year.

Bissonette now faces a max of up to 15 years in prison and a possible fine of $250,000.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in head-on crash near Wall
Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild the restaurant after its devastating loss.
UPDATE: Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild
UPDATE: Highway 79 is now open
More than 50 coats were distributed Saturday.
Lakota doctor makes sure kids are covered in warmth this winter
Elijah West was sentenced to life in prison
A 26 year old Pine Ridge man was sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Spikes were deployed resulting in all four tires of the Ford SVU coming to a stop in Founders...
Stolen car ends in police chase
Place of the sewer extension project at 143rd Avenue and Country Road.
New grant will allow for more housing development north of Rapid City
Anamosa Street extension completed allowing thousands of people easier access to East side.
Anamosa Street extension opens connecting thousands of people across the area
Tuesday
Mild weather continues all week
More than 130 million pounds of eggnog are sold every year.
It’s more than just a drink, it’s an egg-cellent holiday tradition