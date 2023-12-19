Mild weather continues through the week

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are partly cloudy overnight. It will remain mild around the Black Hills region with temperatures in the 30s, but out on the plains it is expected to fall into the 20s by morning.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday with highs in the 50s for many. There could be a few spots on the plains that flirt with 60°. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s across the area.

Temperatures will climb back into the 50s for everyone Thursday, Friday and Saturday with sunny skies expected. By Saturday, clouds could increase through the day ahead of a potential storm system moving into the plains Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

There is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to that storm system, as it is far out in the Pacific Ocean, thousands of miles away. This storm system is expected to move onto the west coast by Friday. When that happens, the models and data will have a better grasp on the storm track and the impacts.

Until then, we will keep a close eye on any developing trends with this system. If you have any travel plans around Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, be sure to keep a close eye on our forecast.

