It’s duck season. No, it’s deer season in Rapid City

Rapid City Council approves harvest of up to 250 deer for the 2024 Rapid City Deer Management Program.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, Dec. 18, the Rapid City Council approved the 2024 deer harvest for the city.

With the Rapid City Council’s approval for the 2024 deer management program, up to 250 urban deer can be harvested by the city this year. This number has been consistent for the past six years and comes from the annual deer trend survey conducted by the city’s parks maintenance division.

“Right after the holidays, we will start that harvest, and it’s done with individuals in our department that are certified for their proficiency with a rifle by the Rapid City police department,” explained Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation director Jeff Biegler.

Starting in January, the harvest will only take place at night to help keep the public safe, and only antlerless deer and white-tailed deer will be harvested by the city during this period. Plus, for the city to properly process the meat, Rapid City does get help from outside organizations as well.

“We do get help from the Black Hills Sportsmen and Sportsmen Against Hunger; they help us with some of the cost of processing the meat,” explained Biegler.

The processed meat will go to feeding South Dakota, where it will be distributed to people who need it.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Highway 79 is now open
Man killed in head-on crash near Wall
Stacey Bissonette changed her plea from not guilty to guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Pine Ridge woman changes plea to guilty
Rapid City offices adjusting schedules for upcoming holidays
‘It felt like a home game’: Pine Ridge basketball celebrates LNI title
‘It felt like a home game’: Pine Ridge basketball celebrates LNI title

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Rapid City Council approves harvest of up to 250 deer for the 2024 Rapid City Deer Management...
It’s duck season. No, it’s deer season in Rapid City
South Dakota Attorney General reveals 2024 bill package focusing on helping most vulnerable...
Attorney General reveals 2024 legislative package
South Dakota Attorney General reveals 2024 bill package focusing on helping most vulnerable...
Attorney General reveals 2024 legislative package