‘He’s a special player’: RC Christian’s Kyle Courtney reacts to Pine Ridge loss

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Christian boys basketball was a second half away from being crowned back-to-back Lakota Nation Invitational champions when their star player Benson Kieffer came out of the game due to injury and he never returned. Pine Ridge defeated the Comets 80-66.

“Benson’s really the motor that makes us go, and that was a big loss in the second half,” Rapid City Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. “But no excuses, I thought Pine Ridge just played a great game, played a great second half, just outplayed us.”

“Learning how to play with each other more,” said Comets junior forward Julius Frog on how his team can improve going forward. “We have three starters, but we have a whole new rotation of guys. so, I guess just learning each other’s play style, learning how to play together, and just playing better team basketball.”

In his absence, junior Julius Frog emerged as the Comets’ go-to scorer. The 6′5″ forward tallied a game-high 18 points and kept Christian within arms reach.

“You don’t get very many Julius Frogs in your career as a coach or in a program,” Courtney said. “He’s a special player, and I think he’s only going to keep getting better. He’s got a lot of heart, and a lot of skill.”

“I tried my best, there are things I could have done better, but overall I think all that matters is that we all gave it our all in the end,” Frog said.

Following the team loss, Kyle Courtney shook hands with Pine Ridge’s Casey Means and congratulated the head coach on a job well done.

“He’s doing a great job with them,” Courtney said. “I think they are going to go deep. I hope we can make a run in March as well, but a lot of respect for Casey. I think this win tonight, this championship, was well deserved for him.”

For the Comets, losing this game leaves a bitter taste in their mouth, but it will serve them well in games to come.

“I think there’s a ton we are going to be able to take away to just improve,” Courtney said. “There’s a lot of basketball to be played. As much as we want to win the LNI, play to win, you know, I hope that this will help us...some of the things that we’ll learn from this loss down the road.”

Rapid City Christian is back in action on December 30 when the Comets play in this year’s Hoop City Classic in Mitchell.

