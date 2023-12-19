Feeding South Dakota asks for your help to make sure people in the state have full stomachs

In 2022 Feeding South Dakota distributed more than 15 million meals to families throughout all 66 counties in the state.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every week, Feeding South Dakota serves over 10,000 families each month through things like their backpack program, senior boxes program, and mobile food distribution.

With the holidays coming up, there are still things you can do to make sure families are still able to have a nice holiday dinner.

”So one of our big needs right now is we do have a holiday match happening. With a dollar, we were able to provide three meals. We are always looking for food drive items, things like canned protein, cereal, shelf-stable milk, those are always welcome. Then of course for people to join us by volunteering,” said Kimberly Wallace, distribution center manager, Feeding South Dakota, Rapid City.

Whether you can help by donating money, canned goods, or your time, everything is appreciated. For more on how or where you can donate items, click here.

