Explore your creativity through makerspace at the Rapid City Public Library

From stickers to 3D-printed skulls, makerspace can help you create your next project.
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Where can you go to turn ideas into creations? Look no further than the makerspace at the Rapid City Public Library.

Public libraries have evolved from being a place for reading or a quiet place to study, to a building where your creativity can run wild.

Makerspace features various tools and technologies.

Makerspace features various tools and technologies from 3D printing, laser engraving, vinyl printing, and other tools for your next DIY project.

People can utilize makerspace for both personal and business projects.

“It gives people the opportunity to use and share technology that they might not otherwise have access to. This space is used to create things for small businesses, school projects, personalized gifts, and even cosplay,” said Laurinda Tapper, public relations coordinator for the Rapid City Public Library.

Makerspace is open during normal library hours, which are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. and on the weekends from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Staff are available during these hours to answer any questions about equipment or fees.

