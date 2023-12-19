Close vote as the Rapid City Council approves water rate amendment

Rapid City residents are set to see an increase in water rates in the New Year.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The delay on a vote to pass an amendment regarding Rapid City’s water rates finally went through Monday afternoon.

The amendment passed with a five to four vote by the Rapid City Council. This is amending rates for the water and water reclamation utilities across Rapid City to help with crucial water facility improvements and maintenance.

“Generally speaking, your average homeowner will see that 10% to 12%. So that’s anywhere from $4, so a total of $8 for both water and sewer increases; it depends on how much water you use,” explained Rapid City Public Works assistant director Kristen Hasse.

This rate increase will be covered over the next five years, with the average increase in a water bill being around $4. This means that Rapid City residents could see an over-$60 water bill and a waste bill that could go up to $57. This all depends on how much water the person uses.

Rapid City residents could start seeing these rates implemented on January 1 and will be alerted to the changes via their water bill.

“We encourage them to read that we will put that notification on there; we try to have that readily available. If they call our service line too, we can point them to the website where they are all listed; it’s also put in our ordinances and our resolutions, and those can be found on our website as well,” explained Hasse.

The amendment now has a 20-day review-like period where things can still be talked about and revised if needed. Meanwhile, the first reading of an ordinance revising the rate changes by the city’s water utility was also passed yesterday evening and is now headed to a second reading vote.

If you have any concerns or questions you can contact Rapid City’s Public Works Department by calling them at (605)394-4165 or you can email them at shannon.truax@rcgov.org.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Highway 79 is now open
Man killed in head-on crash near Wall
Stacey Bissonette changed her plea from not guilty to guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Pine Ridge woman changes plea to guilty
Rapid City offices adjusting schedules for upcoming holidays
‘It felt like a home game’: Pine Ridge basketball celebrates LNI title
‘It felt like a home game’: Pine Ridge basketball celebrates LNI title

Latest News

2024 Rapid City Deer Management Program.
It’s duck season. No, it’s deer season in Rapid City
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Rapid City Council approves harvest of up to 250 deer for the 2024 Rapid City Deer Management...
It’s duck season. No, it’s deer season in Rapid City
South Dakota Attorney General reveals 2024 bill package focusing on helping most vulnerable...
Attorney General reveals 2024 legislative package
South Dakota Attorney General reveals 2024 bill package focusing on helping most vulnerable...
Attorney General reveals 2024 legislative package