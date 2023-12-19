Close vote as the Rapid City Council approves water rate amendment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The delay on a vote to pass an amendment regarding Rapid City’s water rates finally went through Monday afternoon.

The amendment passed with a five to four vote by the Rapid City Council. This is amending rates for the water and water reclamation utilities across Rapid City to help with crucial water facility improvements and maintenance.

“Generally speaking, your average homeowner will see that 10% to 12%. So that’s anywhere from $4, so a total of $8 for both water and sewer increases; it depends on how much water you use,” explained Rapid City Public Works assistant director Kristen Hasse.

This rate increase will be covered over the next five years, with the average increase in a water bill being around $4. This means that Rapid City residents could see an over-$60 water bill and a waste bill that could go up to $57. This all depends on how much water the person uses.

Rapid City residents could start seeing these rates implemented on January 1 and will be alerted to the changes via their water bill.

“We encourage them to read that we will put that notification on there; we try to have that readily available. If they call our service line too, we can point them to the website where they are all listed; it’s also put in our ordinances and our resolutions, and those can be found on our website as well,” explained Hasse.

The amendment now has a 20-day review-like period where things can still be talked about and revised if needed. Meanwhile, the first reading of an ordinance revising the rate changes by the city’s water utility was also passed yesterday evening and is now headed to a second reading vote.

If you have any concerns or questions you can contact Rapid City’s Public Works Department by calling them at (605)394-4165 or you can email them at shannon.truax@rcgov.org.

