Unseasonably mild weather this week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have an unseasonably mild weather pattern sticking around for us this week before Christmas. A westerly flow aloft will keep the arctic air in Canada, and any moisture from a series of Pacific storm system will be wrung out before it gets here. Look for highs generally in the 50s this week, with a few spots touching 60 on Tuesday.

There are signs of a brief change Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as a strong trough moves across the Rockies into the plains. There should be just enough moisture for a few snow showers, but even if we see snow, it probably won’t be much as there won’t be a lot of moisture for this system to work with. Temperatures will turn colder Sunday and Monday.

But milder air returns later next week, to close 2023.

So far in Rapid City, we’ve had just a trace of moisture this December. If we do not see any measurable precipitation before the end of the year, December, 2023 will go down as the driest December in Rapid City on record. But we might see a bit of moisture Christmas Eve of Christmas Day, so stay tuned!

