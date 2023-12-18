Sheridan Cooks - Holiday Cookies at Bought Beautifully

The 90-minute morning show on KOTA TV.
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bought Beautifully partners with disadvantaged communities and cultures around the world to bring products to you, and in turn supporting them. Learn more on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.

Bought Beautifully is located at 117 N. Main Street in Sheridan.

Also check out their pop-up store in Spearfish at Versatile Carpets and Interiors, located at 731 N. Main Street in the queen city.

