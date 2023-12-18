Matters of the State: Rounds on defense; Pen pal problem; College tuition competition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the South Dakota priorities in the National Defense Authorization Act passed by Congress.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) breaks down the funding that’s coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base to house the new B-21 bomber, as well as how the bill will help fight drugs coming in from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Board members from NOPE - Lincoln County (Neighbors Opposed to Prison Expansion) discuss the latest in the legal fight against a new state penitentiary, the status of communication with state officials, and an upcoming public forum with invites extended to Gov. Noem and DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko.

Cooper Seamer examines the latest decision from the South Dakota Board of Regents to expand in-state tuition rates to Minnesota, Kansas and Missouri, and what it means for attracting students.

