Matters of the State: Rounds on defense; Pen pal problem; College tuition competition

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the South Dakota priorities in the National Defense Authorization Act passed by Congress.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) breaks down the funding that’s coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base to house the new B-21 bomber, as well as how the bill will help fight drugs coming in from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Board members from NOPE - Lincoln County (Neighbors Opposed to Prison Expansion) discuss the latest in the legal fight against a new state penitentiary, the status of communication with state officials, and an upcoming public forum with invites extended to Gov. Noem and DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko.

Cooper Seamer examines the latest decision from the South Dakota Board of Regents to expand in-state tuition rates to Minnesota, Kansas and Missouri, and what it means for attracting students.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Highway 79 is now open
Man killed in head-on crash near Wall
Anamosa Street extension completed allowing thousands of people easier access to East side.
Anamosa Street extension opens connecting thousands of people across the area
Stacey Bissonette changed her plea from not guilty to guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Pine Ridge woman changes plea to guilty
Rapid City offices adjusting schedules for upcoming holidays

Latest News

The Salvation Army red kettle.
Salvation Army donates to organizations around the Black Hills
Driver killed in head-on crash north of Sturgis
Names released in Deadwood vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Rapid City amends an increase in water rates for the next five years.
Close vote as the Rapid City Council approves water rate amendment
2024 Rapid City Deer Management Program.
It’s duck season. No, it’s deer season in Rapid City