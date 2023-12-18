It’s more than just a drink, it’s an egg-cellent holiday tradition

December is National Eggnog Month
More than 130 million pounds of eggnog are sold every year.
More than 130 million pounds of eggnog are sold every year.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Eggnog might not be your go-to drink to enjoy year-round, but in December it’s just the drink to get you in the holiday spirit.

According to the American Egg Board, people have spent more than $180 million on eggnog since 2019, this equals nearly 54 million bottles of the festive drink being sold.

Patti Griffin, owner of Alternative Fuel Coffee House, says eggnog is very seasonal so, she likes to use the recipe in not only drinks but in foods like bread and cheesecake.

“So, it doesn’t show up until right around Thanksgiving time and it disappears right after Christmas, it’s like a mist in the wind. It is very, very seasonally based and I actually have staff that have never had eggnog before and I just kind of drop my jaw,” said Griffin.

Eggnog is made by mixing milk or cream, with sugar and of course egg at a high heat. You can also add salt or nutmeg for more flavor.

