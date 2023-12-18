Food pantry in Wall helping make the holidays special

Planning a holiday meal with little to no resources can be next to impossible and that's why one food pantry in Wall is helping their community.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Planning a holiday meal with little to no resources can be next to impossible and that’s why one food pantry in Wall is helping to ensure their community doesn’t face that stress.

The Country Cupboard Food Pantry in Wall serves its city and Phillip, leaving no one hungry. Normally, anyone is welcome to fill out a form to receive food from here and the amount you’re eligible for is based on the number of people in your family. Additionally, Country Cupboard puts together weekend meals for the students in the area who need them. This holiday season they will also be covering a big meal for anyone that needs it.

“The reason we do the holiday meals is because a lot of the people in the Winter time, especially Wall, is seasonal work and so a lot of people are out of work during the Wintertime and so we want them to be able to have an extra special holiday meal for Thanksgiving Christmas and we also do Easter,” said Lilian Helms a coordinator at Country Cupboard.

Those interested in the service can find them open on weekdays at 505 Glen Street in Wall.

