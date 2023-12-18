An in depth look into the Delta-9 Missile Silo used during the Cold War

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Minuteman missile silo also known as the Delta-9 launch facility is one of three historical sites part of the Minuteman Missile Park. Hiding in plain sight, the missile served as a nuclear deterrent during the Cold War.

The Delta-9 site occupies a tract of land 0.6 miles southwest of the I-90. However, for something relatively close to the millions of people who drove by yearly, this base was secured like no other. A typical dispatch would include an hour’s drive from Ellsworth Air Force Base, clearance from the launch control facility, plus another hour of checkpoints, all to ensure the security of the missile.

“We come in through the gate, the outer security, we call the outer zone security a radar field will detect us and send the alarm to the launch control center. When that occurs I have about five to ten minutes to get on a special phone inside the, we call the soft support building and then I will have to authenticate I will have to verify who I am,” said former missile maintainer Alonzo Hall.

And if that amount of security wasn’t enough.

“So our guard that’s with us will get the combination to open up a vault door topside, that’s 166 pounds. Then we have to open up the five-ton door. And then I have to get down on top of the B-plug, the eight-ton plug, dial the combination and that’s on a timer. And so after a certain amount of time, the eight-ton plug is then lowered down pulling a four-section extension ladder to where we are now,” said Hall.

Back in the 1960s, the technology of these missiles wasn’t what it is today, and for the missile to have the proper guidance during flight, a light system was used.

“Topside, there are monuments out in the field and we actually used little reflectors for transit measurements. And we take that angle and then translate that angle back down this way and on various on both ends of this optical bench there are mirrors. We use that to make sure the mirrors are in perfect alignment. That allows the missile to know exactly where it’s at,” said Hall.

While the missiles never launched while Hall was working on them, he remembers a time during the Cold War that stayed with him till this day.

“And we got a call from the launch crew basically telling us prepare for EWOL launch which means they were getting to launch this missile for real. We didn’t know if it was a false alarm or not all we knew is we had to get what we were doing down here done and get out of here. NORAD in Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado Springs was telling the folks that the United States was under attack. This was for real okay. Fortunately, they found out in time it was a false alarm and we didn’t launch missiles otherwise we would’ve started World War III,” said Hall.

Maintaining this missile took a whole team of experts working together, and while it was closed to the public for many years, you can stop by the site and take a cell phone tour yourself.

