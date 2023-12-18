5-year-old boy dies at migrant shelter

A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.
A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLS) - Chicago police are investigating the death of a young boy at a migrant shelter.

Authorities say 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez started feeling sick Sunday. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Martinez was living at the city-run shelter.

The shelter is located inside a warehouse and houses about 1,000 migrants.

Police say the child’s death does not appear to be criminal.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in head-on crash near Wall
Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild the restaurant after its devastating loss.
UPDATE: Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild
Elijah West was sentenced to life in prison
A 26 year old Pine Ridge man was sentenced to life in prison
More than 50 coats were distributed Saturday.
Lakota doctor makes sure kids are covered in warmth this winter
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive

Latest News

A look at a missile silo that acted as a nuclear deterrent during the Cold War.
An in depth look into the Delta-9 Missile Silo used during the Cold War
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
Senator Thune wants any supplemental security aid bills to have a focus on the Southern Border...
Senator John Thune wants focus on Southern Border in supplemental security aid
A car drives on a flooded street in Philadelphia early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Alejandro A....
Storm batters Northeastern US with rain and wind, knocking out power and threatening flooding
Food like this is kept in the Country Cupboard serving Wall and the surrounding community.
Food pantry in Wall helping make the holidays special