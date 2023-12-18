40&8, a veterans honor society helping South Dakota’s nursing shortage

Paul Richter, 40 & 8, shares the details of the upcoming nurses training fundraiser banquet on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
By Keith Grant
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The nursing shortage crisis threatens healthcare systems nationwide. Some reports suggest the US will be short 450,000 nurses nationwide, in South Dakota healthcare systems need to meet South Dakota’s projected 12% demand increase in registered nurses.

Sometimes, it’s money that stops people from becoming registered nurses. This is why 40 & 8, a Veteran honor society, gives out nursing scholarships.

“In the past three years we have probably given out $8,000 in nurses scholarships,” shares Paul Richter with 40 & 8.

40 & 8′s Nurses Training Fundraising Banquet will be on Feb. 29 at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City. This fundraising banquet raises money for the nursing scholarships.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at the VFW in downtown Rapid City, Post 22 American Legion, or call (715) 425-5817.

Check out the interview above with Richter for more information.

