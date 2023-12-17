Red Cloud girls dominate in LNI tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Red Cloud girls basketball defeated Wall in Saturday’s Lakota Nation Invitational championship 53-37.

The Lady Crusaders are 5-0 to begin the season, winning four straight games in this tournament. Red Cloud beat Tiospa Zina, Little Wound, Rapid City Christian and Wall. Matt Rama’s team plays next on December 29 at Belle Fourche.

RELATED: Friday Night Frenzy, December 15, pt. 1

Here’s a look at the other teams who placed in the girls winners bracket:

3rd place: RC Christian 49, Lakota Tech 25

5th place: White River 54, Custer 32

7th place: McLaughlin 74, Little Wound 68

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.