Next Legends makes youths aware of vaping dangers

10 PM KOTA Territory News - Saturday
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the Lakota Nation Invitational, the Next Legends booth is dedicated to promoting awareness about the impact of vaping on youth and players.

According to https://www.coachesclipboard.net/, vaping not only adds to the risk of injury but can also cause dangerous respiratory symptoms for athletes. Nicotine, found in vaping products, has the potential to increase blood pressure and heart rate while narrowing the arteries. This becomes hazardous in situations where student-athletes are pushing themselves to the limit.

Lakota rapper Supa-man is actively promoting a campaign to discourage youth from vaping.

”The athletes you know, we got some interviews with some athletes who express themselves and their view of how they see vaping and so, the young people that are watching these athletes who are the superheroes of the community, you know, they’re role models, so they see these guys that came vaping so the choice,” said Next Legends Campaign Ambassador Christian “Supa-man” Parrish.

According to the CDC, among middle and high school students who currently use e-cigarettes, 25 percent use e-cigarettes daily, and approximately 80 percent use flavored e-cigarettes. If you know any youth struggling with addiction, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild the restaurant after its devastating loss.
UPDATE: Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild
Elijah West was sentenced to life in prison
A 26 year old Pine Ridge man was sentenced to life in prison
New port of entry for the Black Hills
South Dakota streamlines checks on big rigs
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Cornerstone Rescue Mission needs crucial items for holiday wish list

Latest News

Man killed in head-on crash near Wall
More than 50 coats were distributed Saturday.
Lakota doctor makes sure kids are covered in warmth this winter
10 PM KOTA Territory News - Saturday
One booth at Lakota Nation Invitational is bringing awareness about the negative effects of vaping
10 PM KOTA Territory News - Saturday
Coats and Cookies event held to help underprivileged youth