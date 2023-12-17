Man killed in head-on crash near Wall

(MGN)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Wall.

The man, whose name has not been released, was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the interstate, heading westbound in the eastbound lanes. His car hit another car head-on near mile marker 111. The driver died at the scene.

The driver of the other car, a 39-year-old woman, has life threatening injuries. A passenger in her car, a 43-year-old woman, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a release from the state department of Public Safety, alcohol and drug use is under investigation.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild the restaurant after its devastating loss.
UPDATE: Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild
Elijah West was sentenced to life in prison
A 26 year old Pine Ridge man was sentenced to life in prison
New port of entry for the Black Hills
South Dakota streamlines checks on big rigs
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Cornerstone Rescue Mission needs crucial items for holiday wish list

Latest News

Next Legends makes youths aware of vaping dangers
More than 50 coats were distributed Saturday.
Lakota doctor makes sure kids are covered in warmth this winter
10 PM KOTA Territory News - Saturday
One booth at Lakota Nation Invitational is bringing awareness about the negative effects of vaping
10 PM KOTA Territory News - Saturday
Coats and Cookies event held to help underprivileged youth