Terry Peak is officially open every day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday was the official opening of Terry Peak ski area. Slopes are now open every day throughout the season from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While crews have been hard at work making snow to get some of the slopes ready, Mother Nature has been less than helpful with providing natural snow, meaning some slopes will not be open right away.

”We do currently have limited terrain available, but we are hoping to get the other side open soon. They’re working on it right now, whenever they can, whenever the temperatures allow,” said Linda Derosier, marketing director for Terry Peak.

Weather permitting, the season is expected to last until the end of March or early April.

