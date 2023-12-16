Terry Peak is officially open every day

Black Hills skiing options are a little limited until we get more snow.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday was the official opening of Terry Peak ski area. Slopes are now open every day throughout the season from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While crews have been hard at work making snow to get some of the slopes ready, Mother Nature has been less than helpful with providing natural snow, meaning some slopes will not be open right away.

”We do currently have limited terrain available, but we are hoping to get the other side open soon. They’re working on it right now, whenever they can, whenever the temperatures allow,” said Linda Derosier, marketing director for Terry Peak.

Weather permitting, the season is expected to last until the end of March or early April.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Pedestrian Killed crossing SD Highway 14A in Deadwood.
Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Deadwood
A burglary happened overnight and they ransacked the building.
Overnight burglary that puts one organization in a standstill
Elijah West was sentenced to life in prison
A 26 year old Pine Ridge man was sentenced to life in prison
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish

Latest News

Most of the Black Hills snowmobile trails lack snow.
Snowmobile trails are open, but don’t expect much use
Pennington County Sheriffs Office gives advice to stay safe while holiday shopping.
Tips to thwart the Grinch this Christmas
The Club for Boys talk holiday wish list to give magical Christmas to kids
Saturday
Sunny and mild to begin the weekend