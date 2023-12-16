Snowmobile trails are open, but don’t expect much use

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Friday, South Dakota’s snowmobile season was scheduled to start. However, according to Chief Meteorologist David Stradling, the Northern Hills have gotten less than a foot of snow since September. And with warmer weather often melting that, there isn’t enough snow on the ground for the trails to open.

Mad Mountain Adventure has been renting out snowmobiles for more than 15 years. Owner Braedon Petersen said that the snowmobile rentals are very popular, and they normally stay busy the whole season, but that’s hard when there’s no snow.

“Past years when we’ve had snow it’s been really good, trails open on December 15. It’s not looking too good out there right now, only about an inch on the ground. So hoping here in the next weeks we can definitely get some more snow,” said Petersen.

According to Petersen about one and a half to two feet of snow would be enough for people to ride the trails. That allows enough snow for the groomers to get out and make sure that the trails are safe to ride on, but the lack of snow has impacted more than just snowmobile rental shops.

“It really does affect us; it hurts to have a business and not provide for the customers. Like I said, it’ll snow when it snows. I think it makes it harder for other companies in town too, like the hotels. People they plan all this stuff, if they can’t do a couple of them, then they might not come at all. I think it not only affects us, but it affects the small businesses and the people around us in town,” continued Petersen.

