A nice and mild start to the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies will be shining all of Saturday with high temperatures ranging from the 40s to the 50s. Sunday will be a little cooler as a weak front passes through. That will drop temperatures into the 40s for many. It may be breezy at times with gusts up to 40 mph as we close out the weekend.

Temperatures remain well above average next week with highs in the 40s and 50s for everyone. Expect plenty of sunshine each day.

