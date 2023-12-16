Lakota Nation Invitational powwow encourages youth to embrace their culture

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lakota Nation Invitational has expanded over the years with various activities and events. On Friday, the traditional powwow grand entry highlighted a way for even more youth to get involved.

A powwow is an inter-tribal gathering of indigenous peoples showcasing traditional drumming, dancing, and singing. In addition, it plays a crucial role in educating future generations of dancers and singers. Despite the Native American culture encouraging children to start dancing at a very young age, there’s a trend where, once they reach a certain age bracket, their participation in dancing begins to decline for a number of reasons.

“They get older, they outgrow their regalia. And sometimes regalia is very difficult to make and is expensive to buy. So that’s one another reason why we lose some of them,” said Lakota Nation Invitational tournament director Bryan Brewer.

With the cost being a factor in declining youth participation in dance, some schools are addressing this issue by offering classes on making regalia in which they teach students how to bead and provide an overall understanding of the craft.

“When I got into high school, I didn’t have anyone to borrow from. And I told my parents I really wanted to keep dancing. But they said we don’t have the money. They didn’t know how to make the regalia right. They didn’t have the money to buy it. So, what we’re trying to do now is teach as many of our kids how to do beading, working with leather, so they can do their own,” said Brewer.

Organizations will continue to do their part in preserving traditions by having more powwow events in the coming year.

“I’m just glad that we have that powwow here as a part of our Lakota Nation because it exemplifies who we are and what we do, what we believe in as Lakota people celebrating our heritage, our culture, and our people through song and dance,” said Bob Braveheart.

The last day for the 46th annual LNI is Saturday, Dec. 16.

