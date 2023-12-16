The Club for Boys talk holiday wish list to give magical Christmas to kids

The Club for Boys is looking to the community to give every boy the Christmas he deserves.
By Kate Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Club for Boys in Rapid City is a non-profit organization that specializes in teaching boys ages 6 to 17. Teaching them how to discover their full potential through leadership, athletic, and educational programs.

Starting when they are young, the boys in the program earn a variety of skills through the outdoor and recreation programs, along with skills like arts and crafts and nutrition. All skills boys can take with them their whole lives.

To give every boy a magical Christmas morning there are still a few items they are still in need of, from cars to action figures to warm winter clothes.

“We’re looking for anything honestly for ages 6 to 17 years old. LEGOS, toys of any sort, action figures. Basketballs, footballs, sports-related they like to do. Anything winter apparel wise, hats, coats, shirts, they could always use some extra clothes,” says Tanner Tucker, the Creativity and Learning Specialist for the Club for Boys.

The Club for Boys looks to the community for donations to make sure every boy in the program has an opportunity to learn these skills all year round, anything you can afford to donate helps every individual kid.

You can find a link to donate to The Club for Boys here.

