Youth and Family Services takes away the stress of gift wrapping for the holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gift wrapping can be a hassle, but members of Youth and Family Services and the Exchange Club of Rapid City want to take this task off your to-do list.

The annual YFS holiday gift-wrapping booth is open for the season. Located in Uptown Rapid, people can drop off their holiday purchases and have them wrapped for a fee.

All proceeds made at the booth will be used to support programs that serve thousands of children and families throughout western South Dakota.

The booth is run by volunteers and the organization is looking for more people to work at the booth.

Whether you’ve mastered the art of gift wrapping or your skills leave something to be desired, you can still come and lend a helping hand.

“We give little gift-wrapping lessons before people start wrapping. So, they feel comfortable wrapping, we talk about the different challenges, how to cut enough paper. We help get them started to be a successful time of gift wrapping,” said Darcie Decker, nutrition services and community outreach director for Youth and Family Services.

The last day of the holiday gift-wrapping booth is Dec. 24.

To volunteer you must be at least 13 years old. To sign up to volunteer click here.

