UPDATE: Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild

Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild the restaurant after its devastating loss.
Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild the restaurant after its devastating loss.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a devasting fire at Sugar Shack, nothing but rubble remained.

Firefighters worked from the night of the fire on Dec. 13, to the morning of Dec. 14, a Thursday, until no embers were left.

Sugar Shack posted on their Facebook account that this was a devasting loss for them. They are unsure how the fire started but are thankful it was at night so no one was injured. They are in talks with insurance and are hoping to rebuild as soon as possible.

Late Wednesday evening, on Dec. 13, a fire was reported at the Sugar Shack off of Highway 385 near Silver City.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Pedestrian Killed crossing SD Highway 14A in Deadwood.
Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Deadwood
A burglary happened overnight and they ransacked the building.
Overnight burglary that puts one organization in a standstill
Elijah West was sentenced to life in prison
A 26 year old Pine Ridge man was sentenced to life in prison
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish

Latest News

The Youth and Family Service's holiday gift-wrapping both is open from 12- 6 p.m.
Youth and Family Services takes away the stress of gift wrapping for the holidays
More stores could tart to look like this if retail theft isn't addressed.
Police looking to reduce rising thefts in the area with “anti-theft initiative”
Stacey Raisanen, with the Center of the Nation Business Association, shares the details of...
Belle Fourche reschedules Black Friday, gains popularity
National Defense Authorization Act
Senator Mike Rounds drives major investments and upgrades for Ellsworth Air Force Base in National Defense Authorization Act