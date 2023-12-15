UPDATE: Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a devasting fire at Sugar Shack, nothing but rubble remained.

Firefighters worked from the night of the fire on Dec. 13, to the morning of Dec. 14, a Thursday, until no embers were left.

Sugar Shack posted on their Facebook account that this was a devasting loss for them. They are unsure how the fire started but are thankful it was at night so no one was injured. They are in talks with insurance and are hoping to rebuild as soon as possible.

Late Wednesday evening, on Dec. 13, a fire was reported at the Sugar Shack off of Highway 385 near Silver City.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.