Sponsor a family with Youth and Family Services

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Youth and Family Services in Rapid City help more than 14,000 children and families each year. The programs they provide help families with food insecurity, educational classes, daycares, and mental health services.

This year they are looking to the community to make sure every child gets at least one present under the tree this year.

“Youth and Family Services is really working to make sure that every family has a good Christmas this season. So we still have families that need sponsored and there are a lot of families that could just use a few extra things to fill those stockings. Maybe some books, socks, underwear, those sorts of things.,” says Connie Olson, the Chief Development Officer for Youth and Family Services.

To find a family to sponsor through Youth and Family Services please call 605-342-4195, email Colson@youthandfamilyservices.org, or you can find a link here.

