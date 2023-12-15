The quiet pattern continues with sunshine and mild air

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are mostly clear through much of the night. At times it may become partly cloudy. Lows will drop into the 20s for many, while some along the foothills hold steady near 30°.

Friday will be mild as we close out the week. Highs will be in the 40s for much of the area. Mostly sunny skies are expected much of the day, though it could become partly cloudy at times.

A mild weekend is on tap with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will range from the 40s to the 50s. Next week will feature plenty more sunshine and highs in the 50s for many. Some spots on Tuesday will flirt with 60°.

