Police looking to reduce rising thefts in the area with “anti-theft initiative”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The new focus comes for a few reasons, the biggest being that thefts were up 16% in November compared to last year.

With this focus, the RCPD is teaming up with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the State’s Attorney’s Office to come up with ways to deter future thefts from businesses in the area.

They already have a few ideas to try and tackle the issue. The biggest change is that RCPD will now have officers solely focused on investigating thefts.

” We’ve also leveraged some of our resources internally and designated specific people to be in charge of theft crimes. So, it’s someone’s job to be responsible to address crimes that come in in regard to theft,” said Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick.

Other changes include starting loss prevention meetings every month with businesses and keeping an open line of communication with those businesses so they can report any crimes they see.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.