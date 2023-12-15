Nursing giraffe calf dies after being startled at North Carolina Zoo

Baby giraffe Fenn died after being startled while nursing at the North Carolina Zoo.
Baby giraffe Fenn died after being startled while nursing at the North Carolina Zoo.(North Carolina Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Staff members at the North Carolina Zoo are mourning the loss of a baby giraffe who died on Wednesday.

According to WITN, the zoo says Fenn, a giraffe calf born in May, died in an accident.

The zoo says Fenn became unexpectedly startled by another giraffe while he was nursing. He then bolted, collided with a nearby gate and fell to the ground. Fenn had head and neck trauma from the fall.

Despite getting medical attention from staff, he later died from the injuries.

Fenn was born at the North Carolina Zoo on May 20 to first-time mother Leia, 14, and father Jack, 15. At birth, Fenn was 6 feet tall and weighed 145 pounds.

According to zoo officials, the calf was energetic and vibrant and quickly became a cherished member of the zoo community.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Pedestrian Killed crossing SD Highway 14A in Deadwood.
Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Deadwood
A burglary happened overnight and they ransacked the building.
Overnight burglary that puts one organization in a standstill
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
South Dakota Representative pushing for consistency with new DUI bill
South Dakota Representative pushing for new DUI bill in 2024

Latest News

Pediatricians are warning parents about the dangers when it comes to sleeping with their...
Co-sleeping dangers: Infant nearly dies after getting mother’s hair wrapped around neck
The Youth and Family Service's holiday gift-wrapping both is open from 12- 6 p.m.
Youth and Family Services takes away the stress of gift wrapping for the holidays
More stores could tart to look like this if retail theft isn't addressed.
Police looking to reduce rising thefts in the area with “anti-theft initiative”
A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
Former Mississippi House candidate charged after Satanic Temple display is destroyed at Iowa Capitol
FILE - In this photo illuminated by an off-camera flash, a tarp covers a portion of a homeless...
US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses