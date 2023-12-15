Man dead after crash with big rig carrying oversized load shears roof off car

The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene. (KTRK)
By KTRK via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:44 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) - The driver of a tractor-trailer in Texas could be facing charges after a fatal crash involving an SUV on Thursday.

The Harris County sheriff says a Chevy Equinox SUV was involved in the crash in Tomball with a big-rig truck that was carrying an oversized load of steel beams.

Officials say the tractor-trailer didn’t make the turn, so the driver backed up to try again. As the truck was reversing, the SUV crashed into the back of it, sheering the roof off the Chevy.

The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was sitting in the rear seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff.

Two other adults and a 13-year-old girl who was sitting in the front were taken to the hospital. They’re expected to survive.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Pedestrian Killed crossing SD Highway 14A in Deadwood.
Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Deadwood
Grand Gateway Hotel
Grand Gateway Hotel issues apology statement
South Dakota Representative pushing for consistency with new DUI bill
South Dakota Representative pushing for new DUI bill in 2024

Latest News

The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.
Roof ripped off SUV, man dies hitting semi-truck
This Jan. 27, 2021 image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front...
Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes
Finding the right gift can be a headache, especially if you want to buy something unique to...
Unique gift ideas to make your Christmas stand out
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Sheriff arrested for DUI in marked vehicle, driving two times over legal alcohol limit