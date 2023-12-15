How Hand Games at the Lakota Nation Invitational help to preserve culture

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lakota Nation Invitational entered its third day on Thursday and with that brought an activity meant to preserve Lakota culture, Hand Games.

Hand games are a traditional activity where two opposing teams have a set of marked and unmarked “bones.” Members of each team are then tasked with hiding those “bones” within their respective team. Then, each team takes turns guessing who’s holding the marked ones until one team has them all. The coordinator of the activity says the game not only teaches people about Lakota creation stories but also life skills.

“The game teaches ‘em values, how to conduct themselves in social situations and in competitions so if they’re being really mean and not really playing fair, most likely they’re not gonna win,” said Roger White Eyes, the coordinator for the activity.

Aside from creating learning opportunities, White Eyes says this activity is a way to occupy young people’s time and help them feel involved.

“Well for our Lakota youth, it’s very important that we create these activities, so they have something to do in the Wintertime. The game goes all year long, there’s big tournaments all over, but they’re mostly adult tournaments so this one is strictly for the youth,” said White Eyes.

Hand games were added to the Lakota Nation Invitational about twenty years ago and since then, the games have grown into a much larger event.

“Now it’s become a tradition, we started playing behind the bleachers in the Barnett Arena and we only had the reservation schools, mainly Pine Ridge, Red Cloud, Crazy Horse, Little Wound, Eagle Butte, and Standing Rock. The ones that were in the basketball tournament,” said White Eyes.

Now, Hand Games includes more reservation schools and both Central and Stevens High Schools in Rapid City.

White Eyes says he is optimistic the activity will continue to grow for years to come.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.